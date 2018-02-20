HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A number of area school districts are examining threats, following the Florida shooting.
One of the most recent possible threats all started over a rumor.
Katy ISD said a 14-year-old Taylor High School student took pictures with a pellet gun and an air gun and posted them to Snapchat. The district said he did not make any threats when posting the photo.
Soon after, other teens took a screenshot of the photo and started adding comments, suggesting the 14-year-old was making threats.
"It was classmates of his, acquaintances of his, that got a hold of these pictures and started circulating them with texts that he was planning to do harm to his classmates," said Claudia Deschamps, Katy ISD spokesperson.
Katy ISD police went to the 14-year-old student's home and found no threat.
Parents are glad the district took immediate action.
"I think if there was any real threat to them coming to school this morning they would have said don't send your child to school," said Jamie Lowry, a parent of a Taylor High School student.
Meanwhile, there was also a threat at C.E. King Middle School in Sheldon ISD.
The district believes they have an idea of where the threat is coming from.
Tuesday morning students returned to Stevenson Middle School in southeast Houston, a day after a threat forced a more than two-hour-long lockdown.
"I'm definitely concerned because I'm not sure if the guy is really, really planning to do this or not and for the safety of the kids. I'm really, really concerned," said Marleni Molina.
School administrators said the Stevenson threat was posted on Snapchat and deemed not credible. The student is facing terrorist threat charges.
Trevion McFadden was arrested after allegedly threatening to turn Hitchcock High School into "another Florida."
Police said he made the threat when a teacher accused him of cheating on an exam.
Meanwhile, over in Deer Park, officials have responded to two threatening messages at Deer Park Junior High. One was a general threat written on a marker board. The other threat happened last week.
In both cases, the students claimed it was a joke.
In a note to parents, Superintendent Victor E. White, Jr. wrote, "My hope is that you will join us in reminding students that making a threat against others is never funny and can result in serious consequences."
