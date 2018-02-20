HPD: Teen critical after being hit by car while trying to cross Southwest Freeway

17-year-old trying to cross SW Fwy hit by car (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are warning people not to run across the freeway, especially at night, after a teenager was critically injured in southwest Houston.

Officials told ABC13 the 17-year-old and another teen made it across the Southwest Freeway around 10 p.m. Monday.

The 17-year-old was hit by a car on the frontage road at Larkwood.

The driver did stop. Authorities say they are not sure the teenager is going to make it.

Police urged people to avoid crossing the freeway at all costs.

"For some reason people insist on crossing the freeway where there's not a crosswalk or over the bridge. We recommend people not do this. It's illegal and dangerous not only to the person running across the freeway but also drivers on the road," Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said.

