FIRE AND BRIMSTONE: Houston woman sounds alarm after fiery scam by praying 'mechanic'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston woman says she swears she saw fire coming off her tire before the mechanic offered to fix the issue. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"He was so dramatic."

Ashlyn Santiago says there's an undiscovered actor out there going around Houston, and he's putting on quite the show.

"If he can get an award for what he did, he would get it honestly," Ashlyn said.

Ashlyn told Eyewitness News the man flagged her down as she was driving near the Southwest Freeway and Fondren last Tuesday.

According to her, the man said something was wrong with her tire.

"If it was a pothole, I thought they were...if I didn't fix it, I was gonna kill someone," Ashlyn said. "And that's when he told me to pull over here."

The man immediately pointed out the problem.

"He tells me that these coils were here, it's twisted," Santiago said. "He was going to fix it for me."

SCAM ALERT: Driver says man claimed to be mechanic in 'wobbly' tire scam

And how convenient: he had the part already there, right in his truck.

Ashlyn wasn't quite convinced though and says that's when the man brought his little kids into the act.

"The little kids scream, 'Stop the car,' and I came around and there was a fire just under there," Ashlyn said.

Ashlyn says she doesn't know what trick he did or what the man used, but she's certain she saw fire. So she allowed him to "fix" her car.

She said the man's performance then turned to a higher power. He prayed for the God Almighty to heal her SUV.

"He was just saying, 'In Jesus' name, hopefully this works, hopefully this works,'" Ashlyn said. "I was just scared."

Next, the big finale.

"He said, 'Please, ma'am, I'm not asking you for labor work, but can you at least pay for the part?" Ashlyn recalls.

The cost: $380. Ashlyn said the only reason she didn't give him the money was because she didn't have it.

"I said, 'So, I don't have that much money,' and he's like, 'How much?'" Ashlyn recalls. "I said, 'I have $2 in my bank account.' He says, 'You can call Chase, make an overdraft, call them, call them so they can overdraft your account.'"

Police say they've received several reports about this same guy using the same M.O.

Last night, Eyewitness News talked to Trung Vo, who wasn't so lucky. But he did record the guy on his dashcam.

Trung gave the scammer $400. Ashlyn is convinced it is the same man. Same truck. Same kids.

So if you come in contact with this imposter on the road, "don't put your windows down, don't stop," Ashlyn said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scamscarfireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video