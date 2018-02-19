ABC13 anchor meets the cancer patient he motivated

A Houston woman learning to walk again met the man behind the image that encouraged her along the way.Lakresha Norton was left paralyzed by cancer that spread from her leg to her spine.She happens to be a big fan of ABC13 and reporter-anchor Chauncy Glover. In fact, Norton put a picture of Chauncy on the wall for added motivation during physical therapy.Norton's physical therapist got a hold of Chauncy and arranged for him to be there as a surprise for her last day of rehab on Monday.