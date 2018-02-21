'Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot' Makes Sharpstown Debut

A new spot to score hot pot and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot, the new arrival is located at 9715 Bellaire Blvd. in Sharpstown.
This new restaurant--located in the former Arirang Korean Restaurant space--specializes in authentic Szechuan-style hot pot, with a variety of flavor profiles to choose from.
Similar to other hot pot restaurants, customers start by choosing a sauce and soup base in which to cook your meat and veggies. Niu Jiao Jian also features a dissolvable "bear" made with fragrant chili oil for folks looking for the numbing Sichuan peppercorn experience often found at hot pot.
Diners can then choose from a variety of proteins like beef, lamb, and seafood to dip in the hot broth, along with an array of veggie additions such as lotus root, enoki mushrooms, and Napa cabbage.
The newcomer has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Katherine C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 15th, said: "I came for the bear. The end. This is Houston's newest hot pot place! It's where Arirang used to be, so it's out of the way. Parking is hard around dinner time, so carpool if you can."
And Julienne T. said: "We were greeted promptly upon arrival and seated in a few minutes. The restaurant wasn't too busy, but then again, they're relatively new."
Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot is now open at 9715 Bellaire Blvd., so stop in to try it for yourself.
