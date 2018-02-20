Lost license plate leads police to driver in violent Pearland crash

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A 60-year-old woman driving a Hummer left the scene of a major crash at Pearland Parkway and 518 Monday morning, police said

The Hummer collided with a Chevy Cobalt around 6:45 a.m. The Cobalt's driver was pulled from the vehicle and flown to a hospital with extensive injuries.

Then, the hunt was on for the driver of the Hummer who left behind a clue for police. The vehicle's license plate was knocked free and remained at the scene, officers said.

Police eventually ended up at the home of Luann Matzas, 60. Officers found a badly damaged Hummer in the driveway.

Officers said she initially mentioned a medical condition when asked about a cause for the crash.

The district attorney's office decided to pursue third degree felony charges against her for an accident involving serious bodily injury and she was arrested.

The victim's current condition is not clear. The initial cause of the crash is also under investigation.

