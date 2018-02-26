MATTRESS MACK

THE ANGEL SELLS FURNITURE: Mattress Mack

Why we love Mattress Mack (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jim McIngvale is a Houston institution. As the owner of Gallery Furniture, he became endearing all over the city, reminding his fellow Houstonians that his store will "save you money," a phrase that he actually improvised 35 years ago. That exposure, in part, helped Gallery Furniture become a multi-million dollar business.

But beyond earnings and balance sheets, "Mattress Mack's" trademark for his business was his benevolence. When the city was at its hopeless, Mack answered the call to help the helpless. When individual citizens were hurting, he became their personal friend and savior. Even when others in the community were stepping up, he made sure those individuals got their just due.
