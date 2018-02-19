A teen has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was allegedly caught cheating on a test.Police say Oryan McFadden, 18, is accused of threatening to turn Hitchcock High School into "another Florida" after the alleged cheating was discovered.Hitchcock police said McFadden allegedly uttered those words to a teacher, referring to the shooting that killed 17 people last week at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.Police Chief John Hamm said McFadden only recently transferred to Hitchcock High School from the Dickinson Independent School District.Now the student is charged with a felony after the Galveston County District Attorney's Office sought to enhance the ordinary misdemeanor that follows a charge of terroristic threat.McFadden was arrested at the high school Monday as he and his parents were meeting with school administrators.Officials in Galveston County said this is the first known arrest of a student for making threats since the Parkland shooting.