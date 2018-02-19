Student allegedly threatens to turn Hitchcock High School into 'another Florida'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say Oryan McFadden is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened violence at Hitchcock High School. (KTRK)

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) --
A teen has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was allegedly caught cheating on a test.

Police say Oryan McFadden, 18, is accused of threatening to turn Hitchcock High School into "another Florida" after the alleged cheating was discovered.

Hitchcock police said McFadden allegedly uttered those words to a teacher, referring to the shooting that killed 17 people last week at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Police Chief John Hamm said McFadden only recently transferred to Hitchcock High School from the Dickinson Independent School District.

Now the student is charged with a felony after the Galveston County District Attorney's Office sought to enhance the ordinary misdemeanor that follows a charge of terroristic threat.

McFadden was arrested at the high school Monday as he and his parents were meeting with school administrators.

Officials in Galveston County said this is the first known arrest of a student for making threats since the Parkland shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
terror threatschool safetyschool violencetexas newsstudentshigh schoolHitchcock
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video