SOCIETY

Bride late to reception after getting stuck in elevator

EMBED </>More Videos

TIGHT SQUEEZE: A blushing bride had a few scary moments after getting stuck in an elevator outside her wedding reception. (KTRK)

By
A Rhode Island couple's wedding was going great, until the bride got stuck in an elevator.

The bride was on her way to her cocktail hour, when the elevator shuddered and came to a stop four feet shy of her wedding reception.

She was pretty sure something was wrong, so they let the groom know. The fire department came and pried the doors open.

While they were trying to figure how to get her out without ruining her dress, the elevator was thankfully fixed.

The beautiful bride arrived to her reception 45 minutes late, with a cocktail waiting for her.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingu.s. & worldelevatorbuzzworthyRhode Island
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video