Bride late to reception after getting stuck in elevator

A Rhode Island couple's wedding was going great, until the bride got stuck in an elevator.The bride was on her way to her cocktail hour, when the elevator shuddered and came to a stop four feet shy of her wedding reception.She was pretty sure something was wrong, so they let the groom know. The fire department came and pried the doors open.While they were trying to figure how to get her out without ruining her dress, the elevator was thankfully fixed.The beautiful bride arrived to her reception 45 minutes late, with a cocktail waiting for her.