More than a month after an 18-wheeler careened off of the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land onto a car in the intersection below, we are hearing the frantic 911 calls made summoning police and emergency personnel to the scene.Responding to a Public Information Act request, the city of Sugar Land released a dozen 911 calls and hours of video from police dash cameras showing the incident on Jan. 11 at Highway 59 and University Boulevard."It's really bad, it's really bad. I feel like everybody's calling you. It's really bad here," said one eyewitness who called 911.Another told dispatchers, "Oh my god...There's cars trapped underneath the 18-wheeler."Sugar Land police say an SUV clipped the 18-wheeler while attempting to change lanes, causing the big rig to jackknife, hit the wall and flip over the railing.It careened into a car on University Boulevard below."My first thought was 'Man, somebody in that car was crushed,'" said eyewitness Cory Mullarkey.Mullarky was stopped at the light and witnessed the whole thing."I kind of watched through the windshield. The truck flying off the overpass. As soon as I looked down, there's a car right underneath," Mullarky said.Somehow, the driver of the Toyota Camry survived. She was rescued by good Samaritans at the scene. Both she and the driver of the big rig suffered only minor injuries.Investigators said the box truck from the big rig was empty. Police say no one was cited in that wreck, but so far, they have not explained why.Both the driver of the big rig and the driver of the Toyota previously told Eyewitness News they didn't want to talk about the ordeal.