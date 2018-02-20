EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3110436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman says her screams kept criminals from robbing her

In the span of minutes, Houston police say they received multiple incidents of people being robbed at gunpoint while they walked a street near the Heights.It happened to Jonathan Adams, as he walked Larkin Street on Sunday around 2 p.m."At first, I thought they were going to ask for directions," Adams said.He quickly realized they weren't looking for help when he saw a gun."It all happened within 15 to 20 seconds," Adams said. "It was shouting. 'Give me your wallet!' Tossed the wallet and walked away."On Monday, Houston officers patrolled the area. They tried to look for video or witnesses because Adams wasn't alone.Officers said they received three different reports within 30 minutes of each other.In each case, it was a similar description of a dark SUV pulling next to a walker, pointing a gun, and demanding items.It happened to Emily Pendleton minutes after the armed robbers stole from Adams."Scary," Pendleton said. "I don't think that sums it up. There's not a word."Instead of handing over her purse, she decided to scream and alert her friends at a nearby bar. It was a move, she believes, scared off the suspects."They froze," Pendleton said. "The guy who approached me didn't touch me. He stepped away and looked confused. When I screamed again, that's when they realized people are going to come."Victims weren't able to give a good description of the people inside the car. No one got hurt.As for Adams, officers say he was the only one that had something stolen."It's a huge inconvenience," Adams said. "I was supposed to fly out for work today. I don't have any credit cards. I have to get a new driver's license. I haven't been able to drive today."