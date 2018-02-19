SOCIETY

Foundation gives confidence to those living in the shadows

Reggie Bibbs was just trying to get to the doctor's office, but then his Uber driver cancelled the ride. He has a theory why.

Just before Christmas last year, Eyewitness News viewers were introduced to Reggie Bibbs and his heartbreaking ordeal with an Uber driver.

Bibbs has lived his entire life with neurofibromatosis, which is a condition that causes tumors to form on his skin. For Bibbs, his case is an extreme one and is noticeable.

Bibbs believes his requested Uber driver cancelled his trip after seeing his face.

As a result of the ordeal, Uber stepped in, banning the driver and apologizing to Bibbs. For his part, Bibbs wants Uber to offer sensitivity training to drivers.

Bibbs has gotten support from Courageous Faces Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has given confidence to individuals like Reggie who are remarkably different.

"The Foundation's belief is that all people are people first and foremost, and some just happen to have intellectual or physical disabilities, differences or special needs, due to genetics, injuries, traumatic events, illness or other causes," the organization states on its website.

The group also tells of a heartbreaking time in which Reggie spent the majority of his life in the shadows, out of the stares or comments of the outside world.

Using Reggie's story, Courageous Faces Foundation has made Reggie feel more accepted, and if anyone still didn't understand Reggie's condition, Bibbs has offered people to just ask.

Bibbs' Just Ask! Foundation aims to help people understand his condition.

Eyewitness News spends a day with Reggie Bibbs as he attempts to carry on a normal life in spite of his condition. Walk in Reggie's shoes, tonight at 10 p.m.

You can meet the Faces of the Foundation as well as learn about Courageous Faces' mission here.
