SOCIETY

Trump dating site promises to 'make dating great again'

EMBED </>More Videos

There are dating sites for all kinds of people: Farmers Only, Christian Mingle, JDate -- and now there's a new one that's getting some hype online. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
There are dating sites for all kinds of people: Farmers Only, Christian Mingle, JDate -- and now there's a new one that's getting some hype online.

The site is called Trump.Dating, made for supporters of President Donald Trump.

The site promises to "make dating great again" and poses the question: "Wouldn't it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?"

Trump.Dating has been getting some criticism because the site only allows users to register as a straight man or a straight woman.

Also, a now-deleted tagline on the page promised to "deport liberals from your love life."

Premium memberships to Trump.Dating cost $24.95 per month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydatingwebsitesdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumprelationships
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video