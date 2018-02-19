Trump dating site promises to 'make dating great again'

There are dating sites for all kinds of people: Farmers Only, Christian Mingle, JDate -- and now there's a new one that's getting some hype online.
The site is called Trump.Dating, made for supporters of President Donald Trump.
The site promises to "make dating great again" and poses the question: "Wouldn't it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?"
Trump.Dating has been getting some criticism because the site only allows users to register as a straight man or a straight woman.
Also, a now-deleted tagline on the page promised to "deport liberals from your love life."
Premium memberships to Trump.Dating cost $24.95 per month.
