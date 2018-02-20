SOCIETY

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem urges NRA to find a new home for their convention

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas mayor urges NRA to find a new home for their convention (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A leader in Dallas politics does not want the National Rifle Association to meet in his city.

Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway is urging the NRA to find a new home for its annual convention.

He says the meeting is not appropriate in Dallas in the wake of last week's school shooting in Florida.

Caraway also points to the past tragedies in Dallas, including the 2016 ambush that killed five Dallas officers, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"It is a tough call when you ask the NRA to reconsider coming to Dallas. But it is putting all citizens first and getting them to come to the table and elected officials to come to the table, and to address this madness now," Caraway said.

The NRA's annual meeting is set to take place in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from May 4 through May 6.

The meeting is supposed to include firearms exhibits where ammunition sales are permitted, but firearm sales are not.

Related Topics:
societyNRAthe mayorgun violencegun safetygun controlu.s. & worldDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video