US postal worker found fatally shot in mail truck

EMBED </>More Videos

A United States postal worker was shot and killed on a highway in Dallas Monday morning. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
Dallas police say a U.S. Postal Service worker has been found shot to death inside a mail truck along a busy highway.

Police released a statement Monday saying the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say officers found the worker's body inside the government vehicle Monday morning after responding to a reported shooting along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The U.S. Postal Service operates two large complexes nearby.

Investigators say no arrests have been made and that they're still trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Dallas police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating. Inspector Amanda McMurrey had no immediate information Monday about the victim or where the federal employee was traveling.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
USPSdeadly shootingu.s. & worldDallas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video