Woman falls out window to her death while violating protective order

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on a woman who died after falling out a window in Harlem.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan --
Police say a woman died after falling five stories from the window of an apartment where she wasn't supposed to be.

Officers say the 30-year-old woman was violating a protective order on Saturday afternoon, and that is why they came to the apartment in the NYCHA's King Towers complex in Harlem.

Police say the woman fell out of the window while they were investigating.

She was pronounced dead at Saint Luke's Hospital. The NYPD identified her as Quanneisha Baskerville.

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is looking into the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfreak accident
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video