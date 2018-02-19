Three people, including a New Jersey rabbi, are facing charges in connection with the human trafficking and prostitution of a teenage girl.Authorities say 35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Chabad out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.Police say Gabriella Colon and Richard Ortiz, both from the Bronx, sold the sexual services of a 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania to more than two dozen men, including the rabbi.They're also facing child pornography charges.