Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen girl in New Jersey

35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Chabad out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
Three people, including a New Jersey rabbi, are facing charges in connection with the human trafficking and prostitution of a teenage girl.

Authorities say 35-year-old Aryeh Goodman, who runs a Chabad out of his East Brunswick home, is charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Gabriella Colon and Richard Ortiz, both from the Bronx, sold the sexual services of a 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania to more than two dozen men, including the rabbi.

They're also facing child pornography charges.
