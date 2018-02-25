CAREERS

American Express is hiring and you can work from home

American Express is hiring and you can work from home

Are you looking for a job that you can do from the comfort of your home? Well, American Express may be the answer. The company is hiring work-from-home employees throughout the country.

American Express was named one of the top 20 companies for remote jobs, offering virtual positions in customer service, travel and lifestyle, sales, human resources and accounting.

Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income, or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many.


The financial services company is seeking virtual customer care professionals who will answer incoming calls in a fast-paced environment to address customer inquiries.

This full-time position with schedule flexibility has competitive starting pay at a minimum of $15.73 an hour.

In addition to the base hourly rate, you can receive monthly performance-based incentives for meeting goals that are tied to customer survey results, average call handle time, schedule adherence and quality and compliance standards.
