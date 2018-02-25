American Express is hiring and you can work from home

American Express was named one of the top 20 companies for remote jobs, offering virtual positions in customer service, travel and lifestyle, sales, human resources and accounting.
The financial services company is seeking virtual customer care professionals who will answer incoming calls in a fast-paced environment to address customer inquiries.
This full-time position with schedule flexibility has competitive starting pay at a minimum of $15.73 an hour.
In addition to the base hourly rate, you can receive monthly performance-based incentives for meeting goals that are tied to customer survey results, average call handle time, schedule adherence and quality and compliance standards.