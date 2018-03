American Express is hiring and you can work from home

EMBED >More News Videos Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income, or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many.

Are you looking for a job that you can do from the comfort of your home? Well, American Express may be the answer. The company is hiring work-from-home employees throughout the country.American Express was named one of the top 20 companies for remote jobs, offering virtual positions in customer service , travel and lifestyle, sales, human resources and accounting.The financial services company is seeking virtual customer care professionals who will answer incoming calls in a fast-paced environment to address customer inquiries.This full-time position with schedule flexibility has competitive starting pay at a minimum of $15.73 an hour.In addition to the base hourly rate, you can receive monthly performance-based incentives for meeting goals that are tied to customer survey results, average call handle time, schedule adherence and quality and compliance standards.