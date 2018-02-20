HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros goal is simple: "Win another title"

Sights and sounds from Astros spring training 02/19/18 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Astros heat up spring training at their complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, Manager A.J. Hinch says the team is pumping up to try to repeat as World Series Champions.

"I think it is refreshing having a self-motivated group and we can pick them up when needed," Hinch said.

The Astros say their goal is simple, "Win another title, with a new team, in a new season."

The players have embraced the idea of working hard every day to improve on their exceptional 2017 season, as well as being overlooked to repeat in favor of teams like the Yankees and Dodgers.

"This team has the talent to do it, the personality to do it," says George Springer. "There are a lot of teams that have that, that haven't done it. But, I believe in our guys and I think this team can do it."

Monday also marked Jose Altuve's first workout of Spring Training, and it changed everything at the Astros complex. Fans stood five deep for a look at the MVP and an autograph. And his teammates marveled at his talent and dedication. Josh Reddick compares Altuve to baseball's all time greats. Not bad for a first day.
Hard to imagine the Astros without Dallas Keuchel. The trademark beard and some of the best pitching in baseball are now part of Houston sports history. But Keuchel's contract is up after the season and he's not the only one. The Astros know they can't keep everyone and general manager Jeff Luhnow admits it. Call it the curse of having too much great talent that's grown up in Houston.

The easy part for the Astros is baseball. On the field, they smiled and laughed, so excited to be together again. Off the field, it gets a little more complicated. Everywhere the Astros turn, someone wants something. Sponsors, media and fans are lined up. Dealing with that isn't easy, but a talk from team owner Jim Crane helps.

The World Series Champions first spring training game is set for Friday, Feb. 23.
