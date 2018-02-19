COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dozens gather for vigil to honor 'Little Jacob' in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The FBI and the community of Galveston are still asking for help identifying a little boy found along the Galveston shoreline in Oct. 2017.

On Sunday night, dozens gathered to Honor "Little Jacob" at a vigil held on the Galveston seawall.

Community members wanted to honor the boy's life as they wait for justice in his death.

Autopsy results were released last month and revealed that "Little Jacob" had been abused and malnourished.

New photo released of "Little Jacob" found dead on Galveston beach.


Despite months of investigating, authorities are still searching for the boy's real name and more information about his death.

Anyone with information on who the boy may be or what happened to him is asked to call Galveston Police.

RELATED: What we know about 'Little Jacob'

Timeline of events after Little Jacob was found

