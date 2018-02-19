2 suspects on the run after man fatally shot in Walmart parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Man fatally shot in car in SE Houston Walmart parking lot (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Walmart parking lot at Rowlett and Almeda Genoa around 10:30 Sunday night.

Officers said the victim, his friend and the two suspects were in the parking lot before getting into the victim's vehicle. Moments later, officers said the victim was shot in the head.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officers confirmed that the victim's friend was able to get away before the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators talked to witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, but they are still searching for the suspects.

"They'll review the surveillance video to see if they can determine exactly what happened this evening. We do have several witnesses and they'll interview them," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingwalmartman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video