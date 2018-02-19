Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Walmart parking lot at Rowlett and Almeda Genoa around 10:30 Sunday night.Officers said the victim, his friend and the two suspects were in the parking lot before getting into the victim's vehicle. Moments later, officers said the victim was shot in the head.The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.Officers confirmed that the victim's friend was able to get away before the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.Investigators talked to witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, but they are still searching for the suspects."They'll review the surveillance video to see if they can determine exactly what happened this evening. We do have several witnesses and they'll interview them," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department.Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.