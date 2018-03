EMBED >More News Videos Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!

Looks like Jose Altuve is taking New York again!Toymaker Funko unveiled a brand new Pop! doll in the second baseman's likeness at the New York Toy Fair this weekend.Houston Astros fans who want to get their hands on the figure will have to wait a while.The toy won't hit stores until May.