FORT MYERS, Florida (KTRK) --If you love some good Southern cooking, you might want to check out this cake (and grab a fork).
Keajeah Tyre shared video on Facebook on Jan. 31 of a two-layer cake that her mother, Isha Rayner, made.
It consists of corn bread, collard greens with smoked meat, and then frosted with mashed potatoes.
The cake is drizzled with generous helpings of gravy and then topped with fried chicken.
Tyre writes the cake was as aggravating as it was delicious.
