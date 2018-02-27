FOOD & DRINK

Two-tier 'cake' is full of chicken, mashed potatoes and corn bread

EMBED </>More Videos

You might need to loosen your belt for this one.

FORT MYERS, Florida (KTRK) --
If you love some good Southern cooking, you might want to check out this cake (and grab a fork).

Keajeah Tyre shared video on Facebook on Jan. 31 of a two-layer cake that her mother, Isha Rayner, made.

It consists of corn bread, collard greens with smoked meat, and then frosted with mashed potatoes.

The cake is drizzled with generous helpings of gravy and then topped with fried chicken.

Tyre writes the cake was as aggravating as it was delicious.

SEE ALSO: Houston bakery offers the turducken of desserts

EMBED More News Videos

If you're in charge of hosting Thanksgiving and you want a new way to wow your guests, meet the Pumpecapple Piecake.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldchickenAmerican foodbuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video