Armed suspect chases drive-by victims to gas station in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were found shot at a gas station where the armed suspect stalked his two victims in an earlier drive-by shooting, police say. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A double shooting at a southeast Houston park claimed a third victim as the violence spread to another location.

Houston police said two men were both shot at Sunnyside Park Sunday evening. Police don't yet know why the pair was targeted. One man was shot in the face, and the other in his leg.

They somehow drove themselves, or someone else possibly took them to a convenience store on Scott at Bellfort. They didn't realize they were still in danger.

"I'm assuming they drove here to get help from the fire department and get to a hospital, and the shooters followed them and continued."

The glass door at the convenience store was shattered by the bullets. Neither of the men who already wounded were struck, but another person was.

WATCH: Deborah Wrigley reports from the shooting scene
EMBED More News Videos

Three people were injured in a shooting in southeast Houston.



Working in a back kitchen, preparing food that's sold in a fast food concession inside the store, was a cook. The bullet went through a wall, and struck him in the chest, according to police. He was likely unaware of the danger outside the room.

All three victims were taken to a medical center hospital and were said to be undergoing surgery. Two are in critical condition, including the cook and the man who was shot in the face.

Police were waiting for surveillance camera video to be retrieved to help identify the shooter. For now the only description given of the gunman's vehicle is a dark SUV.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationdrive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video