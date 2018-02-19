EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3105977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were injured in a shooting in southeast Houston.

A double shooting at a southeast Houston park claimed a third victim as the violence spread to another location.Houston police said two men were both shot at Sunnyside Park Sunday evening. Police don't yet know why the pair was targeted. One man was shot in the face, and the other in his leg.They somehow drove themselves, or someone else possibly took them to a convenience store on Scott at Bellfort. They didn't realize they were still in danger."I'm assuming they drove here to get help from the fire department and get to a hospital, and the shooters followed them and continued."The glass door at the convenience store was shattered by the bullets. Neither of the men who already wounded were struck, but another person was.Working in a back kitchen, preparing food that's sold in a fast food concession inside the store, was a cook. The bullet went through a wall, and struck him in the chest, according to police. He was likely unaware of the danger outside the room.All three victims were taken to a medical center hospital and were said to be undergoing surgery. Two are in critical condition, including the cook and the man who was shot in the face.Police were waiting for surveillance camera video to be retrieved to help identify the shooter. For now the only description given of the gunman's vehicle is a dark SUV.