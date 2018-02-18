TRAVEL

JetBlue offering free flights to family members of Florida school shooting victims

JetBlue is reaching out to those affected by the Florida school shooting by offering them free flights.

By ABC7.com staff
JetBlue is reaching out to those affected by the Florida school shooting by offering them free flights.

The airline is offering the free flights to family members of the shooting victims so they can travel to Fort Lauderdale, near where the Wednesday shooting happened.

JetBlue will also provide access to free ground transportation with the ridesharing company Lyft.

In a company blog post, JetBlue wrote, "Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones."

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

RELATED: These are the Florida school shooting victims
Police provide names of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting

(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
