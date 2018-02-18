EDUCATION

School on Presidents Day? Check the list for your district

Some school districts in the Houston area will have classes Presidents Day to make up for icy weather in January. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While post offices and banks will be closed on Presidents Day, your student might have class.

As a reminder to parents, changes to some school calendars after icy weather in January may mean having to get those kiddos set up for school tomorrow.

These districts will hold classes on Presidents Day:


Houston and Deer Park ISDs will have class on Presidents Day, but not as part of any makeup plan. Presidents Day was slated as a normal school day for both districts.

HISD announced last month it will add 10 to 15 minutes to every school day through the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Likewise, Katy ISD also announced it will extend class time for secondary students by 10 minutes each day during the week of May 14-18, with dismissal at 2:45 p.m. each day.

Houston ISD reveals how it will makeup 2 days of cancelled classes
When will Houston-area school districts make up the 2 snow days?

