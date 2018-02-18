School on Presidents Day? Check the list for your district

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2981168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When will Houston-area school districts make up the 2 snow days?

While post offices and banks will be closed on Presidents Day, your student might have class.As a reminder to parents, changes to some school calendars after icy weather in January may mean having to get those kiddos set up for school tomorrow.Houston and Deer Park ISDs will have class on Presidents Day, but not as part of any makeup plan. Presidents Day was slated as a normal school day for both districts.HISD announced last month it willthrough the end of the 2017-2018 school year.Likewise, Katy ISD also announced it will extend class time for secondary students by 10 minutes each day during the week of May 14-18, with dismissal at 2:45 p.m. each day.