Uncle accused of shooting nephew after argument in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his adult nephew in Crosby during a family fight.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies rushed to the home in the 13000 block of Magnolia after reports of a shooting, not far from Highway 90.

When deputies arrived, they found the man who had been shot. The victim, in his 20s or 30s, is reported to be in good condition at a hospital.

Deputies said the shooting occurred after the two men got into an argument.

Investigators said several generations of the same family live in an area known as the Crosby bottoms, inside a home gutted after Hurricane Harvey.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they've heard arguments coming from the property in the past.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of either the shooter or victim. Their investigation continues.

