HOUSTON, Texas --Houston rap icon Bun B is a "bona fide" media star, with his role as part of the legendary hip-hop duo UnderGround Kingz, his successful solo career - his new album drops on March 16 - and his hilariously revealing appearances as a political correspondent on Vice.
His interests have made him a rap Renaissance Man: Bun hosts a popular (and comical) Trill Meals cooking show, and frequently serves as a talk show pundit, and as a guest lecturer at Rice University.
Bun and wife, Queenie, are widely heralded as Houston's most trill couple. In their first foray into dating advice, the pair shares with CultureMap tips on how to nail that first date, and how to make sure the trill is never gone.
Bun B: You want some place public - you don't want some place intimidating, with dark corners. You want something well-lit, open, and somewhere friendly and has really good service.
Queenie: Somewhere like The Grove, downtown, open air, a lot of light, romantic. You can take a walk in the park.
