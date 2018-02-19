SOCIETY

Houston rap legend Bun B and his queen reveal their proven tips for romance

EMBED </>More Videos

Bun B and his queen reveal their proven tips for romance (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston rap icon Bun B is a "bona fide" media star, with his role as part of the legendary hip-hop duo UnderGround Kingz, his successful solo career - his new album drops on March 16 - and his hilariously revealing appearances as a political correspondent on Vice.

His interests have made him a rap Renaissance Man: Bun hosts a popular (and comical) Trill Meals cooking show, and frequently serves as a talk show pundit, and as a guest lecturer at Rice University.

Bun and wife, Queenie, are widely heralded as Houston's most trill couple. In their first foray into dating advice, the pair shares with CultureMap tips on how to nail that first date, and how to make sure the trill is never gone.

Bun B: You want some place public - you don't want some place intimidating, with dark corners. You want something well-lit, open, and somewhere friendly and has really good service.
Queenie: Somewhere like The Grove, downtown, open air, a lot of light, romantic. You can take a walk in the park.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyloveopen lovehip-hopcelebrityu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video