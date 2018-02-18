Security guard caught on video pretending to point gun at kids

Security guard caught on video pretending to point gun at kids (KTRK)

A school security guard in Florida could lose his job over a disturbing video posted on Snapchat.

The video showed him standing on top of a school building and pretending to point a gun at students.

The viral video spread fast, and quickly forced fear among students at Ronald Reagan Senior High School.

"I have fear now going to school and I don't want that," student Sophia Urena said.

Parents were outraged and said to see the video just days after the Parkland shooting was disturbing.

Miami-Dade officials responding to the video, and said it was taken weeks ago and it was recently brought to their attention.

School officials have since removed the employee from the campus, and says he will not return pending the outcome of the investigation.

"He wasn't a bad security guard, but I don't know what made him want to do that," Urena said.

As the school investigates, both parents and students are hoping incidents like this will be taken more seriously.

"It makes the rest of us fear about our school and we just want to go to school to learn and be safe," Urena said.
