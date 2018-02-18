15-year-old Boy Scout rescued from cave

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3102192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boy Scout trapped in cave in Martic Township. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 17, 2018.

A 15-year-old Boy Scout is recovering after he was freed from a Lancaster County cave.The boy had been trapped for several hours.Authorities say the teen was with other scouts and a few adults around 6 p.m. Saturday when he got stuck in the rocks inside the Pequea Wind Caves in Martic Township.It took dozens of rescue workers several hours to free the boy and get him to the surface.He was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning where he's being treated for hypothermia.