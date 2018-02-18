FLU

Flu blamed for 84 child deaths this season, according to CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 84 children have died from the flu since the season began in October.

In the weekly surveillance report, 22 deaths were added to the flu-related statistics involving children.

In three out of four deaths, the children had not received flu vaccine.

But more than half of the kids who got flu vaccine this season avoided the illness.

According to the CDC, flu activity is still high, but there was not a significant increase from last week.

However, it is still too early to say if the season has peaked.
