IHOP customer shot in the head while paying his bill in Clear Lake Shores

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say one man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at IHOP.

Police responded to reports of a man shot inside an IHOP in Clear Lake Shores around 3:25 a.m.

According to reports, the shooting happened after a couple and another man got into an argument inside the restaurant.

Police say the suspect left the scene, but returned moments later firing multiple shots through the front doors of the restaurant.



Investigators say one man was shot in the head while paying his bill when the gunman started firing shots.

The victim was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and dumped the gun nearby, but authorities recovered the weapon and the suspect is now in custody.
