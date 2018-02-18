4 arrested after attempted smash-and-grab at Harley Davidson shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say four men were arrested after attempting to break into a Harley Davidson shop Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the shop located on 535 North Loop around 4:00 a.m.

According to reports, the alarm company alerted the Harley Davidson shop owner when two suspects attempted to break into his store.

Police arrived and caught the suspects with jackets and other apparel in hand. The two suspects were immediately arrested, police said.

Investigators say two getaway drivers tried to leave the scene, but were later caught with boxers over their license plate.

The two getaway drivers claimed they didn't have anything to do with the attempted robbery and were innocent bystanders.

All four suspects have been arrested and charges are pending, according to police.
