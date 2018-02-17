LOVED BLACK PANTHER SO MUCH RENTED TWO MOVIE THEATRE FOR THE KIDS TO WATCH. HTX #bigshots #godsplan pic.twitter.com/y87qaf2Bmt — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 17, 2018

If you were at the AMC Fountains 18 in Stafford on Saturday, Houston rapper Travis Scott had the ultimate surprise.Scott rented out two showings of "Black Panther" for those hoping to watch the historic film."Loved Black Panther so much, rented two movie theaters (sic) for the kids to watch," he posted on social media.The film premiered this weekend and has already broken box office records. It earned an estimated $25.2 million from Thursday preview screenings and could earn a record-setting $198 million in the United States over Presidents Day weekend.