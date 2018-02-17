Travis Scott rents out 2 theaters for kids to see 'Black Panther' in Stafford

Rapper Travis Scott pays for screenings to 'Black Panther' in Stafford. (KTRK)

STAFFORD, Texas --
If you were at the AMC Fountains 18 in Stafford on Saturday, Houston rapper Travis Scott had the ultimate surprise.

Scott rented out two showings of "Black Panther" for those hoping to watch the historic film.

"Loved Black Panther so much, rented two movie theaters (sic) for the kids to watch," he posted on social media.



The film premiered this weekend and has already broken box office records. It earned an estimated $25.2 million from Thursday preview screenings and could earn a record-setting $198 million in the United States over Presidents Day weekend.

