Houston firefighter relieved of duty after being charged with felonies in Denver

EMBED </>More Videos

Luke McIntosh (center) is facing felony charges of kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston firefighter is on paid leave pending the outcome of some very serious felony charges in another state.

Luke McIntosh is currently behind bars in Denver, Colorado. He is accused in three sexual assaults and a kidnapping case.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed to Eyewitness News that the 28-year-old notified HFD through the union on February 12th that he was facing such charges. It came as a total surprise, Pena said.

"We do know that it doesn't seem like the arrest with the charges were listed in his application for employment," Chief Pena said.

Pena says the department is looking into whether McIntosh violated any policy when he didn't disclose he may be under investigation. Sources tell us the sexual assault charges are related to alleged incidents that took place when McIntosh lived in Colorado.

The Falcon Fire Department, a small agency near Colorado Springs, confirmed that McIntosh was a volunteer firefighter there from 2011 to 2016, when he left to attend the Houston Fire Academy.

WATCH: Why a Houston firefighter is behind bars in Denver
EMBED More News Videos

HFD firefighter relieved of duty after being charged in Denver, Christine Dobbyn reports.



The Falcon Fire Department would not comment whether it was aware of any criminal investigation relating to McIntosh's tenure there.

McIntosh shared a townhouse with a fellow firefighter until last summer. Sources tell us McIntosh did not get along with his roommate, and the two eventually moved on.

During his time in the department after graduating from the academy, sources say McIntosh worked at Fire Station 46, where he did not raise many eyebrows.

"We have no disciplinary history since he's been employed," Pena said.

Now behind bars, his firefighting future hinges on what happens in court.

"They are serious charges, our professional standards office is looking into the charges, and we'll make our determination after their conclusion of the investigation," Pena said.

Because Monday is a holiday, the Denver District Attorney's office was not open and unable to provide specifics about the charges McIntosh is facing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
houston fire departmentkidnappingrobberysexual assaultHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video