LeBron James says he will not stick to sports.The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star reiterated his determination to speak out on social issues and the nation's political climate Saturday during media availability for the NBA All-Star Game.James says he "will definitely not shut up and dribble" because he realizes the weight that his words carry in the face of injustice.James spoke publicly after Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized him for prior comments about social issues. James previously responded with an Instagram post containing similar sentiments.James was backed by All-Stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who believe athletes have a unique opportunity to advocate for positive social change.