SPORTS

LeBron James says he "will definitely not shut up and dribble" on issues

LOS ANGELES --
LeBron James says he will not stick to sports.

The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star reiterated his determination to speak out on social issues and the nation's political climate Saturday during media availability for the NBA All-Star Game.

James says he "will definitely not shut up and dribble" because he realizes the weight that his words carry in the face of injustice.



James spoke publicly after Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized him for prior comments about social issues. James previously responded with an Instagram post containing similar sentiments.


James was backed by All-Stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who believe athletes have a unique opportunity to advocate for positive social change.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesNBAu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos