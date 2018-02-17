MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --A 32-year-old husband has been arrested after authorities say he shot and killed his 28-year-old wife in their Montgomery County home.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Rafael Leos around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says a 32 year old husband has shot and killed his 28 year old wife in their home. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/MDBYv8WNhl— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) February 17, 2018
According to investigators, the husband called authorities to report that his wife had been shot.
When police arrived, they saw a Hispanic woman dead inside the home.
The husband was questioned and arrested for murder.
Police say the victim's daughter was in the house when the shooting happened, but she was not harmed.