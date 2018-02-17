The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says a 32 year old husband has shot and killed his 28 year old wife in their home. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/MDBYv8WNhl — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) February 17, 2018

A 32-year-old husband has been arrested after authorities say he shot and killed his 28-year-old wife in their Montgomery County home.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Rafael Leos around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.According to investigators, the husband called authorities to report that his wife had been shot.When police arrived, they saw a Hispanic woman dead inside the home.The husband was questioned and arrested for murder.Police say the victim's daughter was in the house when the shooting happened, but she was not harmed.