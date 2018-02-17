Deputies: Husband arrested for shooting, killing his wife in Montgomery Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in custody after authorties say he shot and killed his wife.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 32-year-old husband has been arrested after authorities say he shot and killed his 28-year-old wife in their Montgomery County home.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Rafael Leos around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.


According to investigators, the husband called authorities to report that his wife had been shot.

When police arrived, they saw a Hispanic woman dead inside the home.

The husband was questioned and arrested for murder.

Police say the victim's daughter was in the house when the shooting happened, but she was not harmed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootinginvestigationshootingMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video