Suspect found hiding in hospital's chapel after high speed chase

2 suspects were arrested following a high speed chase in the Woodlands. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials briefly locked down CHI St. Luke's Health- Woodlands Hospital while police searched for a driver who led them on a chase and then fled on foot through the hospital.

According to reports, officers were chasing two suspects in two different cars. One of the suspects crashed out near St. Luke's hospital and fled on foot towards the hospital.

After a brief search officers caught the male in the hospital's chapel.

Authorities say the second suspect was caught as well at another location nearby St. Luke's.

St. Luke's Hospital released the following statement: "CHI St. Luke's Health-The Woodlands Hospital was placed on lock down at approximately 6:15 a.m. due to a security concern. All appropriate hospital policies and procedures were followed for this type of situation to ensure the safety of our staff, physicians, and patients. The hospital is now back at normal operations status and all further inquiries should be directed to law enforcement as there is an ongoing investigation."
