Houston relatives of school shooting victim face challenge amid grief

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You could see the pain on the couple's faces, as they described when they first found out their family member was dead.

They, like many others were watching national news, when they recognized his face - then got a call from family in Mexico.

It was a conversation they never imagined having.

Martin Duque was 14 years old with a whole life ahead of him when his life was cut short.

He was into church, football and was a good student.

Martin is Reyna Duque-Ortega's great-nephew.

She says her sister is doing "very bad," so they want to get to Florida to comfort their family.

"That happened in a place where you think it's a safe place. A school. Shouldn't be happening," Libni Ortega said. "When my wife knew about that, she started crying and get sad. Start to feel bad. She let me know what was going on. I feel the same. I feel the same right now."

Martin has several siblings who go to Stoneman Douglas, but they were not hurt during the shooting.

Mexico's foreign relations department has expressed condolences regarding Martin and the government says it will assist his family.
