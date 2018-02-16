EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3004246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family of the man shot and killed outside of a northwest Houston store speaks out.

Family, friends, and strangers came from around the corner and across town.More than 100 people gathered Friday afternoon to remember Rahman Rupani, a young man who was at the prime of his life.Rupani was shot while helping someone else outside his family's convenience store on Jan. 26."He's always laughing, smiling, always there to help people. Just a great person. He can never be replaced," said Madiha Hamani, one of Rupani's seven siblings.The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified Judas De Luna, as the suspect. He was seen in surveillance video from that night of the shooting just outside the DJ's Food Mart. De Luna has already been charged with murder, but he has not been caught."Wherever he is, he's going to get caught," said Rahim Rupani, the oldest sibling in the family after Rahman was killed.The entire family grew up in the north Harris County neighborhood near the store. The kids all went to Klein ISD schools. They worship at a mosque within walking distance.Rupani left behind a wife and two young children. It has also shattered the lives of many people he's touched."We hate waking up and seeing his wife and his kids. They look at us with that face, and there's nothing we can do about it," said sister Muniza Kabani. "At this point all we want is justice, that's all we want."