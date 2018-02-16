Suspects arrested after police chase through east Houston

4 teen suspects allegedly lead police in chase through E. Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four teenagers have been arrested after leading police on a chase through east Houston.

According to investigators, the chase started around 5:56 p.m. Friday on the East Freeway near Monmouth Street. Baytown police officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off.

Leo Galvan lives in the Fifth Ward where the pursuit ended. He saw Skyeye 13 overhead and he thought there might be a police chase.

"I was just chilling outside and out of nowhere I see the chopper, and I knew there was probably a car chase coming my way so I started recording," he said.

He caught the final moments of the chase on his cell phone.

A Baytown Police Department spokesman said this started with reports of vehicle burglaries at a grocery store on Garth Road. The suspects allegedly got away in a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche.

Later, officers reported seeing the Avalanche and they tried to pull it over when the driver sped away, starting the chase.

The chase ended around 6:15 p.m. near Love Plaza and Abernathy.

"They just crashed the truck right into that fence over there," Galván said

Baytown police say four juveniles are now in custody. They are described as one male and three females.
