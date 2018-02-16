First wave of CenterPoint crews return from Puerto Rico

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2838046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Today, 57 CenterPoint trucks started the 2,000-mile journey to Puerto Rico.

It's hard to tell who looks happier to have him home: CenterPoint lineman Jerimy Matheny or his wife and three children.After weeks working to restore power in Puerto Rico, Matheny returned to Houston and was reunited with his family.Matheny was one of more than 50 CenterPoint employees taking part in the mutual assistance in Puerto Rico.Along with more than a dozen other companies, the team is working to restore power to the esitmated 400,000 customers still without power on the island.As the first wave of CenterPoint crews returns, workers have been replaced with a second team. Linemen are working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week in dangerous, mountainous conditions in Puerto Rico.Crews are expected to continue work on the island for several more weeks.Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico back in September, becoming the worst natural disaster to ever hit the island. Government officials there have estimated that power won't be fully restored to the island until May.