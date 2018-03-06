'Over The Moon' Brings Vegan Ice Cream To The Heights

A new spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 238 W 19th St. in Greater Heights, the new arrival is called Over the Moon.
This new spot comes from Gretchen Todd, founder of Houston's organic Juice Girl, and specializes in organic vegan ice cream. Visitors can sample vegan shakes, sundaes, soft serve, and more.
Ice cream flavors are rotated regularly--with the exception of mainstays like chocolate and vanilla, which are always on offer--and everything is made in-house, including the waffle cones. Speciality certified vegan toppings like sprinkles and marshmallows are ordered off-site.
Expect to see flavor options like basil cucumber with strawberries, black sesame and matcha swirl, rosewater, and almond rocky road.
Over the Moon has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Rose P., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "I was having a craving for dessert, and the consensus was ice cream. Decisions, decisions. Over the Moon is it! It was a little hard to find, and for a minute I thought it closed down. Nope, it's behind/on the side building of Boomtown."
Yelper Carolina M. added, "Always dreamed of a place like this! It's an all vegan ice cream shop where even the marshmallows and gummies are custom-ordered. Ice cream was great, and so was the guy who helped us out!"
