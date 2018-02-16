Everyone is asking, have we seen our LAST freeze? The answer is: probably.Average last freezes for Houston and surrounding metro areas is mid-February, whereas points north typically see an average last freeze near the end of the month or beginning of March.But, the next two weeks look WARMER, and we will likely get to March without another freeze. Although stranger things could happen, if we get to March with warmer weather, it's unlikely any of us will see another freeze, barring a rare event and surge of cold air!The countdown to spring is on!