WEATHER

Have we seen our last freeze? Warmer days are ahead in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Have we seen our last freeze of the winter? Meteorologist Collin Myers has more. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Everyone is asking, have we seen our LAST freeze? The answer is: probably.

Average last freezes for Houston and surrounding metro areas is mid-February, whereas points north typically see an average last freeze near the end of the month or beginning of March.

But, the next two weeks look WARMER, and we will likely get to March without another freeze. Although stranger things could happen, if we get to March with warmer weather, it's unlikely any of us will see another freeze, barring a rare event and surge of cold air!

The countdown to spring is on!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video