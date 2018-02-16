Montgomery Co. man accused of blackmailing girls into sending nude photos

Montgomery Co. man accused of blackmailing girls for nude photos online (Montgomery Co. Pct. 5 Constable's Office)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Montgomery County man is accused of hacking into social media profiles in an effort to coerce girl's into sending him nude pictures.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable's office, 26-year-old Toby Holcomb was arrested on Feb. 14 as part of an ongoing investigation by the department and the county's Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Holcomb allegedly sent messages to girls about having nude photos of them and then threatening to publish the pictures if the victims didn't send him additional images of them.

Holcomb was charged on a count of online impersonation, a third-degree felony that is punishable by 10 years in prison.

The constable's office is looking for possible victims in Holcomb's case. Authorities urged anyone who may have been contacted by Holcomb to contact them at 281-259-6493.
