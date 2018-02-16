Buffalo Bayou trail bridge collapses in downtown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Buffalo Bayou bike trail collapses in downtown Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A bridge on a walking trail in downtown Houston has collapsed.

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership said erosion on the bank of the bayou caused the trail to buckle between the Travis and Milam bridges.

The organization has not yet pinpointed the cause of the collapse, but it did acknowledge last weekend's rain in the city as well as a water main break as possible reasons.

Houston Public Works shut off the water in that area.

The trail is closed, and there is no timeline on repairs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
collapseoutdoor adventuresroad closureHouston-Inner-Loop
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video