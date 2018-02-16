The Houston Police Department released disturbing video of burglary suspects shooting a homeowner in the neck in northeast Houston.Police released the video Friday morning hoping the public could identify the suspects.Police say the victim was shot seven times and has since recovered from his injuries.On April 5, 2017, at around 9:00 a.m. police say three males invaded a home on the 16000 block on Truxton.According to reports, the suspects entered the residence and immediately begin shooting at the victim, striking him seven times.Police say once the victim hit the ground the suspects approached a woman in the house and demanded money.When the woman couldn't produce any cash the suspects attempted to shoot her, but the weapon malfunctioned, according to authorities.All three suspects are described as black males in their mid-20, weighing about 170 to 190 pounds.Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477)