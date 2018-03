Astros spring traning

The current kings of Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros, are on day two of spring training.The biggest talking point of day one came from Carlos Correa, who told media that the team is concentrating on building a dynasty and hopefully, winning the World Series two or three more times in a row.He also said that the team has been putting in exceptional work during training.