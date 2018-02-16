Woman accused of offering to bribe Precinct 4 deputies with sex acts

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of offering to bribe Precinct 4 deputies with sex acts. (KTRK)

A woman has been charged with bribery after authorities say she offered to perform sex acts on Precinct 4 deputies.

Deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a call of solicitors and vagrants accosting people and trespassing on property in the 17000 block of Nanes Drive on Wednesday.

When constables got there, they found 15 people living in several tents on the property illegally.

Each person was issued a criminal trespass warning.

Constable Mark Herman says a woman identified as Deziree Demarco refused to leave, telling deputies she would perform sexual acts for them if they let her stay in the area.

Demarco was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.

She's being held without bond.

Bribery is a second-degree felony.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
briberytrespassingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video