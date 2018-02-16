A woman has been charged with bribery after authorities say she offered to perform sex acts on Precinct 4 deputies.Deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a call of solicitors and vagrants accosting people and trespassing on property in the 17000 block of Nanes Drive on Wednesday.When constables got there, they found 15 people living in several tents on the property illegally.Each person was issued a criminal trespass warning.Constable Mark Herman says a woman identified as Deziree Demarco refused to leave, telling deputies she would perform sexual acts for them if they let her stay in the area.Demarco was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.She's being held without bond.Bribery is a second-degree felony.