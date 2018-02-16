FOOD & DRINK

BEER VACATION: A growing trend at Houston area craft breweries

EMBED </>More Videos

Need a beer-cation? ABC13's Tom Koch has you covered on the breweries to take a road or day trip to in Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Need a vacation? How about a beer vacation?

It's a growing vacation trend, where men and women are spending their time off visiting craft breweries and brew pubs around the country. And it's happening here in Houston.

From Conroe to Katy, to downtown Houston, growing microbreweries are getting really crafty.

You can now belly up to the bar at nearly 40 brew pubs in the greater Houston area, but what if you've never tried craft beer before?

You can start out with something light like blonde ales and amber beer.

Almost every brewery has daily specials and happy hours, luring beer drinkers and non-beer drinkers alike.

"My favorite kind of surprise is people who think they don't like beer, drink and say this doesn't taste like beer," said Dave Fugeron of Southern Star Brewery.

"We want that consumer, their first time in a craft brewery to walk into a brewery and taste that beer and go 'This beer is amazing. I had no idea,'" said Travis Nance of No Label Brewery.

Now the love of craft beer has many people taking beercations, traveling around the county, country and even the world to try new brews.

"Little bitty day trip, not even a day trip, you take from Houston and come up and 45 minutes you're here. And they have our beer and they go, 'That's good. Let me try something else' and that leads them to other beers and other breweries as well," Fugeron said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodvacationbeercraft beerbreweryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video